New England Revolution set to break club record because of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 

New England Revolution are set to record a new club attendance figure when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami come calling next month.

Ahead of the April 27 MLS clash at the Gillette Stadium, New England are set to see a record attendance. As per ESPN, over 60,000 tickets have been sold for the Herons' visit.

With less than 5000 tickets remaining, New England are set to exceed their previous record mark of 61,316 set during their 2002 MLS Cup clash with LA Galaxy.

The Gillette Stadium - which is also home to six-time Super Bowl winners New England Patriots - had an average attendance figure of 63,018 in the last NFL season. That's a mark Messi and Co.'s visit could surpass next month.

It's pertinent to note that the Argentine's availability for that game is far from clear, as he's currently out with a hamstring injury and is being considered 'day-to-day'. The 36-year-old sustained the injury in the Herons' CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg with Nashville on March 13.

Miami manager Tata Martino has previously said that his compatriot could be fit for the Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg with Monterrey on April 3 and the return seven days later.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a superb start to his first full season with Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer.

In five games across competitions, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has racked up five goals and two assists. That includes three goals - including a first MLS brace - and an assist in four games in the MLS, where the Herons are a point behind leaders Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.

Messi has also scored twice and bagged an assist in two outings in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, taking his overall tally for the Herons to 16 goals and seven assists in 19 games across competitions.