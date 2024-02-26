New favorite for Manchester United job emerges as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag - Reports

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as an option to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager at the end of the season, according to Fichajes. The former Ajax boss finds himself under pressure after failing to find a consistent winning formula despite being nearly two years into the job.

Manchester United employed Dutch manager Ten Hag ahead of the 2022-23 season after his successful spell in charge of Ajax. The Dutchman, who previously worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola, led the side to the Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League qualification in his debut campaign.

With British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group buying a minority share into the club, change could be coming at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have struggled to perform consistently this season, and their most recent result, a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham, was more evidence of this.

Many names have been linked with the Manchester United job, but Fichajes reports that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the leading candidate. The young manager is in charge of the German national team and will lead them to the Euros this summer.

Nagelsmann is contracted to the German national team until the end of Euro 2024, meaning that he could become a free agent by the end of the tournament. This will make it possible for clubs, particularly the Red Devils, to move for him in the summer.

The loss to Fulham was the first of 2024, but given how competitive the Premier League is, it could be a hindrance to them finishing in the top four. The Red Devils are seventh, eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth, in the league table.

Manchester United set to target Serie A star - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to make a move for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, who is in a contract stand-off with the Italian giants, as per GOAL. The Dutch right-back has established himself as one of the best in Europe and has made 24 appearances for his club this season.

Dumfries will run out of contract with the Nerazzurri by 2025, meaning that a new deal has to be agreed soon. The Italian club have conceded that they will not be able to afford the demands of the right-back, and have put a £34 million price tag on him.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United are prepared to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the Dutchman in the summer.