New footage of Cristiano Ronaldo losing his cool with Caoimhin Kelleher after Brentford star saved his penalty earlier comes to light

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was seen losing his cool with Republic of Ireland custodian Caoimhin Kelleher during Saturday's FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Roberto Martinez's team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, thanks to a Ruben Neves strike in the first minute of second-half injury time.

The Boys in Green kept Portugal at bay for much of the game, and at one point looked set to come away with a point. Ronaldo hit the post with a snapshot and sent a couple of shots wide as frustration grew in the home camp.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also irked with Kelleher's time-wasting, according to new footage obtained by The Mirror. The 40-year-old grabbed a ball that had gone out of play and placed it for the Brentford goalkeeper to re-start the game.

The Portuguese clapped sarcastically at Kelleher, urging him to speed up. The 26-year-old, meanwhile, was unmoved, as he nodded at Cristiano Ronaldo and even offered him a thumbs up.

However, in a bid to waste more time, Kelleher simply picked up the ball and placed it on the other side of the six-yard box. The Portuguese superstar was furious at the Liverpool man's antics and immediately complained to the referee.

Things, of course, weren't helped by the fact that Kelleher had saved Ronaldo's penalty in the 76th minute. However, it was the Al-Nassr superstar who had the last laugh, as Neves ensured that the Brentford man's efforts were in vain. Portugal are now leading Group F with three wins in three games, while Ireland sit at the bottom of the table with just one point.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the record goalscorer in men's international football. The Portuguese superstar has scored 141 goals and set up 37 more from 224 games for his national team.

Ronaldo guided Portugal to Euro 2016, and has also lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. The Al-Nassr superstar's first goal with his national team was against Greece at Euro 2004.

The Portuguese has scored 946 goals for club and country from 1290 games to date, and now has his eyes on the fabled 1000 goal mark. Cristiano Ronaldo will also be hoping to leave a lasting impression at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese is yet to win the coveted trophy, which his archnemesis Lionel Messi lifed with Argentina in 2022 at Qatar.

