New front-runner to replace Solskjaer emerges as Manchester United cool interest in Conte: Reports

According to recent reports, Brendan Rodgers has appeared as the top contender to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's gaffer.

Leicester City manager Rodgers has reportedly been promoted ahead of Antonio Conte in the running to replace the Norwegian manager.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Man United have only kept one clean sheet in their last 20 games.



The fewest of any Premier League side in that time 😳 Man United have only kept one clean sheet in their last 20 games.The fewest of any Premier League side in that time 😳 https://t.co/bzNrdGs2LY

The Red Devils are reportedly concerned about Conte's hefty price tag. Furthermore, United's board members are a little apprehensive about his acerbic personality and impulsive spending habits in the transfer market.

Incidentally, Manchester United are looking for a manager from within the Premier League, should Solskjaer be sacked in the next few days. Brendan Rodgers has played an instrumental role in helping Leicester City in becoming the formidable outfit they are today. It has apparently impressed United's board members.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager should the Norwegian be sacked. (Source: ESPN) 🚨 Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager should the Norwegian be sacked. (Source: ESPN) https://t.co/ASYHkEpV46

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane were earmarked as possible replacements considering both behemoths are without a club right now.

Rogers has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United following their £350million takeover but immediately ruled himself out. He reiterated how he's enjoying his time with the Foxes and is committed to their growth.

Here's what he said:

"I've got a contract until 2025, I absolutely love being here. I've seen all the reports around it but of course it doesn't help anyone, particularly Newcastle. It's the type of week that I don't like in the modern game. Managers and coaches work hard to do the best for our teams and then we have speculation and gossip that goes around and it can destabilize supporters and maybe players, but it doesn't benefit anyone at all."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holding on to a thin thread at Manchester United

The Norwegian manager's position at the club is under threat following their harrowing 5-0 defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Manchester United have failed to register a win in their last four Premier League clashes. Naturally, this has caused a lot of friction in United's dressing room.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

United's midfield has looked devoid of any creativity which has caused fans and pundits to question Solskjaer's credentials and tactics. Bruno Fernandes had to reportedly ask the gaffer to place him in a deeper position against Atlanta during Manchester United's Champions League clash last week.

This tactical tweak helped Marcus Rashford score his first goal for The Red Devils this season. It also helped United register a crucial win in the European competition.

Recent reports suggest that Manchester United's board has agreed to give Solskjaer a last chance to showcase his mettle.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This makes Manchester United's game against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow a make-or-break situation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Lilywhites are a point ahead of United in the table and sit in sixth place. However, they, too, are currently struggling under Nuno Espírito Santo, which makes the clash equally integral for Tottenham.

Edited by Diptanil Roy