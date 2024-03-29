"New manager sorted", "Should train Nunez" - Fans react as ex-Reds star Fernando Torres spotted in Liverpool training session alongside Klopp

Liverpool fans reacted on social media as former Reds striker Fernando Torres was spotted in a training session alongside manager Jurgen Klopp.

The legendary Spanish striker, nicknamed "El Nino", spent four seasons at Liverpool between 2007 and 2011. He bagged 81 goals and 20 assists in 142 games in all competitions for them.

Torres was seen standing beside Klopp in pictures from a recent training session and jovially chatting to him. The picture went viral on social media, as fans on X (formerly Twiter) called for him to join the coaching staff at Liverpool.

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that Torres could be the successor to Klopp at Anfield after the German's departure from the club at the end of the season. They wrote:

"We've got our new manager sorted."

Another one called for him to train the club's Uruguayan forward, Darwin Nunez, who has been shaky in front of goal:

"He should train Nunez."

Here are a selection of fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans predicted that Torres would have an instant impact on Nunez's performances just through his presence in the training session.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Torres recently made his return to Anfield, as he took to the field for Liverpool Legends against Ajax Legends. The game ended 4-2 for the Reds, with Torres scoring the last goal of the game with a cheeky tap-in, sending the fans into raptures.

He is currently in charge of the Juvenil A (youth academy) side of his boyhood club Atletico Madrid. He is still training for his coaching badges to manage at the senior level.

If he manages to complete his badges, a reunion with the Reds could be a possibility in the future.

Liverpool offered the chance to sign 22-year-old Portuguese starlet

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign 22-year-old Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP, according to reports from Sports Zone.

The centre-back is a graduate of Sporting's famed academy, which has previously produced talents like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Paulo Futre. He has been in the senior team since 2020, having established himself as a mainstay in the starting XI in the last two seasons.

This season, he has made 39 appearances for the club, helping keep 13 clean sheets in the process. Overall, he has made 158 appearances, helping keep an impressive 67 clean sheets.

He has become one of the best defensive prospects in all of Europe, attracting interest from top clubs in the Premier League as well. His current contract runs till 2027 and has a €60 million release clause, which could be well within the reach of Liverpool's financial muscle.

The Reds have been monitoring his situation for well over a year now, and are in desperate need of a left-sided centre-back. It would be a challenge to get his transfer over the line, but his incredible potential will surely make for a worthwhile investment.