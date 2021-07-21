New Marcus Rashford mural painted in Wigan

A huge mural of Marcus Rashford has been painted on the side of a primary school in Wigan.

Next to the image, there is also the famous quote by the Manchester United forward:

"We are not kind to be noticed. We are kind because it's the right thing to do."

The beautiful mural was painted by local street artist Scott Wilcock, also known as Snow Graffiti. Speaking about the mural, Scott said:

"It's taken me nine hours in total and it's been a challenge. My paint's been drying up on me and I've gone through some bottles of water today, I can tell you that! I've done quite a few of these now and I always seem to get the extreme weather. When I did the Caroline Flack one, that was absolutely freezing."

Originally the mural was supposed to be painted later. However, the timeline was moved up to remind everyone about the off-field greatness of the English forward. Scott explained:

"With him being in the news at the moment we just thought we'd get it done. The main reason we wanted to get him up there is that he's a hero to so many kids and the school itself is opening a food bank after the school holidays."

Rashford's mural has been painted by Hindley J&I School

The mural has been painted on the wall of Hindley J&I School whose head teacher Stephen Wallace said:

"Marcus Rashford is a true role model for children everywhere. He is an absolute inspiration on multiple levels."

Wallace did not hold back from reminding people about the adversities Rashford has had to overcome in his life. He added:

From overcoming his own adversities as a child to achieving his dream of playing for Manchester United and England, standing up for those less fortunate in terms of challenging the government around free school meals, being courageous enough to take a penalty in what was England's biggest football match of a generation, he has been a hero."

Rashford was praised once again by the head teacher, who said that even in the face of mindless abuse, the English forward has shown the world his humility. Wallace said:

"Moreover, the manner in which he handled himself in response to the absurd racist abuse aimed at him and his team mates, and the loyalty, respect and love that he shows to his mum and close family on a daily basis - makes him someone to look up to"

Wallace concluded his message by saying that Rashford has broken small boundaries in society and is a symbol for everything that is good. He said:

"Marcus embodies everything that is good in society, and everything that we endeavor for our children to be. Even though I am a lifelong Liverpool fan, I am extremely proud to have Marcus Rashford on the side of our school building, and I cannot think of a better role model for our children to see every day as they walk through the school gates."

Defaced Mural Of Marcus Rashford Repaired By The Artist In Manchester

Marcus Rashford was recently the target of some vile racist abuse from a certain section of football fans via online media channels. He received unfair and mindless criticism in an extremely inappropriate manner after missing a penalty in the shootout in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The mural is a sign that Rashford is still valued by the rest of society who do not stand in unison with online abusers.

Overwhelmed. Thankful. Lost for words ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PXC5H2GDtB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 13, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar