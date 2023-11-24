New York Red Bulls include Lionel Messi clause in deal for tickets for next season's MLS opening fixture

MLS outfit New York Red Bulls have included a Lionel Messi clause as they began to sell tickets to their fans for their season opener. The club said that in case Inter Miami swung by on the opening day of the season, things would be different.

The new MLS season is expected to kick off in February or March 2024, and teams expect the fixture list for the season to be released before January 1. As a result, the teams are not yet aware of who their opponents will be in their various games.

The New York Red Bulls have offered a promotion to their fans, providing cheaper tickets to their first home game of the season and their derby against New York City. The club, however, included a clause (via ESPN) that if the first home game happens to be against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, then the ticket becomes invalid for the game.

"If RBNY plays Inter Miami CF in the home opener, each home opener ticket will be replaced with a ticket to RBNY's 2nd home match," Red Bulls' email to their fans read.

Fans in the USA have paid premium ticket prices to see Lionel Messi since his arrival in the MLS, and they have hardly been left disappointed when he plays. The 36-year-old always finds a way of entertaining his fans with his goals, assists, and mesmerizing dribbling.

Ticket prices will go up when Inter Miami play away from home, with clubs ready to leverage the presence of Messi in the league. Columbus Crew, for instance, have announced that their home game tickets against Inter Miami will sell for $382 to $679, which is a massive rise from $40.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami set for huge 2024 season

For the Inter Miami players and owners, missing out on a place in the playoffs this season must have been extremely disappointing. Fans might think that the club wasted too much time with the underperforming Phil Neville before releasing him.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will have some off time to freshen up and get in peak physical condition ahead of the new season. The club tasted its first piece of silverware with the Leagues Cup and will be keen on more success.

With the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in their ranks, Inter Miami have the potential to be among the best teams in the MLS. The Herons will face extra scrutiny in the MLS because of the presence of Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest ever.