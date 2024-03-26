New York Red Bulls mock Inter Miami with tweet after they suffer 4-0 defeat without Lionel Messi

The New York Red Bulls mocked Inter Miami on X (formerly Twitter) after dispatching the Florida-based side 4-0 in the MLS on Saturday (March 23) in Lionel Messi's absence.

Lewis Morgan scored the first half's only goal in the third minute and completed his hat-trick after the interval (51' and 70'). Wikelman Carmona bagged the only other goal of the match in the 66th minute.

After the match, the New York Red Bulls wrote on X:

"Still waiting for Miami to come out in the second half."

Expand Tweet

The Herons were convincingly beaten in the absence of their star player, Messi. The Argentine sensation is struggling with muscular problems and also missed the 3-1 win against DC United on March 16.

His last appearance for Inter Miami came in his team's 3-1 victory over Nashville on March 13. Messi was also left out of Argentina's squad during the ongoing international break in a bid to help him recover quickly.

It remains unclear when the 36-year-old World Cup winner will make his return to the Herons squad. He has contributed five goals and two assists from five appearances across competitions this season.

Currently, Inter Miami are placed second in the Eastern Conference, one point behind leaders Cincinnati, who have played a game less. Tata Martino's side host New York City at the Chase Stadium next in the league on Saturday (March 30).

Tata Martino says Inter Miami can win matches without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino was critical of his side's performance against the New York Red Bulls and said his side needed to win matches without Lionel Messi.

There may be an overreliance on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, in whose absence, the Herons have lost their two matches of the campaign so far. Speaking about this, Martino said (via BOLA VIP):

"There is not much to say, except that we were outmatched from start to finish. When a team enters a game without a desire to win, without spirit, without competing, and the other side just wants to win the game, they are going to win it."

"The absence of the best player in the world is important for everyone, but last week with D.C. Leo didn't play either."

Messi is likely to miss his side's upcoming MLS tie. However, reports say he could return for the first leg of his team's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final against Monterrey on April 3.