Newly launched Pune-based Aspire Football Club gets a boost from Gokulam Kerala FC

Pune-based and newly formed Aspire Football Club announced that the Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions Gokulam Kerala Football Club (GKFC) have become its development partner for the 2022-23 season.

Aspire FC's first assignment will be the Pune District Football Association (PDFA) Women’s League scheduled for the last week of May 2022.

Dr Ashok Kumar, CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC, said:

“We at Gokulam support women’s football and encourage, as much as we can, as part of our philosophy of equality. When Aspire FC reached out, we realized through a series of talks that their focus was very much in-line with our own academy. Wherein players seek guidance, look at vision beyond, opportunities, and inspiration.”

A major takeaway from the partnership is an opportunity for promising Aspire FC players to train at the Gokulam Kerala FC Academy down South. Similarly, a cross exchange of coaching ideologies and understanding the pathway to progress is another add-on.

Dr Kumar added:

“As a young team, we feel Aspire FC, whose average age is around 18 years, deserves the push to align with our philosophy, which is purely development. So, in our own little way, this partnership is fructified. We have stitched together a bond and can say that we have kick-started an association that will grow for sure.”

In addition to the above, Aspire FC will sport the Gokulam Kerala FC logo and engage in brand cross promotion on each other’s social media platforms.

The tie-up will certainly boost Aspire Football Club as they will learn a lot from the Gokulam Kerala FC set-up. Srikant Iyer, Secretary, Aspire FC, and Co-Founder, Aspire India said:

“The tie-up will help our players follow a pathway. That of graduating from youth to senior level football via a vehicle in the all-professional GKFC set-up. It’s a learning curve and how best to learn more from GKFC, who are undoubtedly the flag bearers of Indian women’s football in Asia. Having them associated with us triggers encouragement. We thank the GKFC for their wholehearted support in considering our request.”

Aspire FC recently had five of its players represent the Pune District in the Under-17 District Girls Championship at Nashik, where Pune finished runners-up.

Iyer further elaborated the idea behind this partnership.

“Women’s football in Pune has begun to take shape and hence, we at Aspire FC were looking for inspiration for us as a first-out. We reached out to GKFC and their response was phenomenal. In simple understanding, the partnership to both in simple is GKFC inspired by Aspire."

Aspire Football Club is affiliated with the Poona District Football Association

Aspire FC is an exclusive women’s football club based out of Pune, Maharashtra, and is affiliated with the district body – Poona District Football Association. The club is run by Aspire India, a sports management organization with football being the core.

The primary and sole intention of the team is to set up a pathway for players to make the transition to the next stage of the competition and ensure their continued interest in the "Beautiful Game".

