Manchester United surrendered a two-goal lead before eventually beating fourth-tier Newport County 4-2 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 28.

Erik ten Hag named a full-strength lineup, taking no chances against their inferior opponents. Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, and Luke Shaw were among the starters.

Manchester United started the game in brilliant fashion, opening the scoring in the seventh minute. Antony found Fernandes with a cutback and the United captain found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Youngster Kobbee Mainoo added United's second in the 13th minute with his first goal for the club. He scored with a composed first-time effort from a cross from Diogo Dalot.

The hosts pulled one back in the 36th minute courtesy of a fantastic effort from Bryn Morris. He unleashed a volley from a long range that hit Lisandro Martinez on the way to make it 2-1. Newport completed an unlikely comeback in the 47th minute, with Will Evans tapping home from close range to shock Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side kept pushing in search of the winner and it was Antony who made the difference. The Brazilian bagged his first goal of the season in the 68th minute, tapping home the rebound after Luke Shaw's long-range strike hit the woodwork.

Manchester United added another one late on, with Rasmus Hojlund picking up the scraps in the box to make it 4-2 in the 94th minute.

It was an unconvincing win for Erik ten Hag's side who will face either Nottingham Forest or Bristol City in the next round. Here are five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Kobbie Mainoo

The teenager was impressive yet again, putting in a solid performance in midfield. He bagged his first senior goal for the club with a calm first-time effort. The 18-year-old finished the game with three passes into the final third, one chance created, and five duels won.

#4. Flop - Raphael Varane

It wasn't a particularly good game for the Frenchman. While he was mostly solid for the first half, Varane was completely out of position leading to a simple tap-in for the second goal.

#3. Hit - Bruno Fernandes

The Portugal international had a fantastic outing against Newport County. He was the creative force behind Manchester United's strong start, scoring the opener and dazzling with his passing. Apart from the goal, he had six touches in the opposition box, nine passes into the final third, and three accurate long balls.

#2. Flop - Alejandro Garnacho

A game to forget for Garnacho, who struggled to make an impact. The youngster was involved in the attack but was poor with his decision-making. In all, he was dispossessed thrice and missed one big chance.

#1. Hit - Antony

Overall, it was a decent outing for the Brazilian attacker. He bagged his first goal in nine months with a simple tap-in. He also got the assist for Manchester United's first goal, marking his first goal contribution of the season.