"News of the day" - PGMOL confirm audio of conversations between VAR officials in Spurs vs Liverpool clash will be made public, fans react

The PGMOL has made a decision to release the audio recording of conversations between VAR officials during Liverpool's loss to Tottenham, according to Sky Sports. This has seen fans react to the developing situation on social media.

The development comes in the wake of a contentious decision where VAR official Darren England incorrectly advised on-field referee Simon Hooper to disallow Luis Diaz's goal. In response to the controversy, Liverpool have formally petitioned PGMOL to unveil the full audio of the conversations that transpired.

The PGMOL openly acknowledged their mistake, stating after the game that a 'significant human error' led to the incorrect ruling against Diaz's goal for the Reds. They elaborated, saying:

"This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention."

While the public release of the audio is contingent on an ongoing review of Saturday's events, it's largely accepted as a question of timing. According to Sky Sports, the forthcoming results of the review will initially be disclosed to Liverpool before being made available to the general public.

Fans have taken to social media to express their opinions

Amid the chatter, the PGMOL has hinted that the audio could be made available prior to the next installment of their new monthly show, Mic'd Up. The program which airs on Sky Sports, serves as a platform for sharing previously undisclosed dialogues between on-field officials and VAR teams.

VAR officials sidelined further amid continued controversy following Liverpool vs Tottenham

In the wake of the ongoing VAR scandal, referees Darren England and Dan Cook have been suspended for an additional round of Premier League matches. The duo were originally slated to sit out two fixtures after their contentious decision led to Luis Diaz's goal in Liverpool's recent loss to Tottenham being disallowed.

According to Sky Sports, their suspensions have now been extended, which has shed some light on the mounting pressure and scrutiny facing the PGMOL.

Simon Hooper, who was the on-field referee during the Tottenham-Liverpool clash and subsequently served as the fourth official in Monday's Fulham game, has been reassigned. He will take on the role of VAR official in the upcoming fixture between Everton and Bournemouth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Darren England, who was scheduled to referee a Championship match between Preston and Leicester, has been replaced by Thomas Bramall.

Anfield have expressed vehement disappointment, stating that the 'sporting integrity has been undermined' due to the VAR error. They have also indicated a willingness to 'explore the full range of options available' in order to arrive at a satisfactory resolution.