"Next big thing after Messi and Ronaldo", "Doing his best CR7 impression" - Fans hail Manchester United star as he shines in 3-1 win over Southampton

Manchester United fans on X have waxed lyrical about Amad Diallo after he netted a late hat-trick to complete the comeback in their 3-1 win against Southampton. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at OId Trafford on Thursday, January 16.

Southampton grabbed the lead in the 43rd minute via Manuel Ugarte's own goal. However, the Red Devils got back into the game when Amad Diallo netted a low finish past Aaron Ramsdale (82') to level the score.

The 22-year-old then brilliantly drilled the ball into the back of the net following Christian Eriksen's sensational pass in the 90th minute. He tapped home from close range four minutes later to complete his hat-trick. In doing so, he became the first Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo to score a hat-trick for the club.

Diallo had an excellent all-around performance. He completed 48 passes from an attempted 55 with an accuracy of 87 percent, created three chances, and landed three shots on target from four attempts.

In addition, Diallo completed four dribbles from five (80 percent success rate) and won six duels. Despite struggling for game time under Erik ten Hag, the Ivory Coast international looks like a player reborn under Ruben Amorim and has been in excellent form as of late.

One Manchester United fan compared Diallo to Cristiano Ronaldo, posting:

"Amad Diallo doing his best CR7 impression! First Manchester United player to bag a hat-trick since Ronaldo. The kid’s writing history."

Another fan predicted:

"I will keep on saying and repeating,mad diallo is the next big thing after Messi and Ronaldo! Not only in Manchester United but at every level he will be available!"

Other fans reacted below:

"Make all Man United fans gather and swear for Erik Ten Hag for trying to ruin this talent!! What a player !" one fan commented

"This kid is special," another added

"First hattrick since Ronaldo, hattrick before Rashford. Give Amad the number 7 shirt," one fan insisted

"He scored a EPL hatrick before Rashford and Saka. Respect the boy," another chimed in

Manchester United come back from behind to seal 3-1 comeback win against Southampton

Manchester United showed great resilience to come back from behind to register a vital 3-1 win over Southampton. They are currently 12th in the league standings with 26 points, 12 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

The Red Devils had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 20th minute when Rasmus Hojlund squared the ball into the path of Garnacho. Despite having the goal at his mercy, the Argentine winger side-footed his effort off-target.

Andre Onana made a pair of excellent saves to keep his side in the game but could not prevent Manuel Ugarte's own goal from giving the Saints the lead in the 43rd minute.

Manchester United upped the pressure in the second half with Antony missing an open goal in the 59th minute. Fortunately for the latter, Diallo's late hat-trick spared his blushes, ensuring the Red Devils exited Old Trafford with all three points.

Amorim and Co. next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, January 19.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on January 17, 2025 at 3:40 AM IST. They are subject to change.

