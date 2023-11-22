“Next captain of Argentina”, “Such a gladiator” - Fans salute Argentina star for ‘crazy’ act after Brazilian police attack supporters at Maracana

Fans had lots of praise for Argentina star Emiliano Martinez, who found himself at the epicenter of the controversy and chaos that unfolded at the Maracana stadium. The World Cup qualifier with hosts Brazil was thrust into an unexpected delay due to unrest that erupted within a section of the stands.

The commencement of the game was postponed by 28 minutes, but prior to this, there were altercations among the rival fans. This quickly led to the Brazilian police looking to take control of the situation, which saw aggressive engagements between the security staff and Argentine supporters.

Amid this, players from both sides moved towards the turmoil, seemingly in an effort to pacify the situation. However, it was Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's goalkeeper, whose actions garnered particular attention.

Martinez was observed in a confrontation with a member of the security personnel, showing his displeasure at how the police were treating the fans. He attempted to fight a police officer and push away a baton from the officer's grasp.

While this ultimately led to his restraint by a fellow Argentine international, his efforts to stop the violence did not go unnoticed on Twitter. Fans voiced their admiration for shotstopper's bravery, with one fan stating:

Brazil lose 1-0 to Argentina

The clash between Brazil and Argentina ended with La Albiceleste taking the win.

Following the frenzied atmosphere and the earlier disturbances, the game's initial half ended without a goal for either side. However, Brazil appeared to hold the upper hand during the opening 45 minutes.

Their offensive forays seemed more threatening, more poised to break the impasse, yet the Argentine defense held firm. A moment of near breakthrough came for Brazil in the 39th minute, as Raphinha unleashed a shot that grazed the Argentine wall and arched agonizingly over the crossbar.

As the half-time whistle loomed, Martinelli also carved out a golden opportunity as he fired a half-volley in the crowded penalty area. The shot, however, was thwarted by a stray knee at the far post.

In the second half, just after the hour mark, everything changed. Argentina, who had weathered the Brazilian storm, struck with lethal precision. The 63rd minute goal came from an unlikely source - Nicolas Otamendi. The defender rose majestically in a crowded box to meet a perfectly delivered corner from Giovanni Lo Celso, and his header sailed past Alisson to open the scoring.

The final minutes were marked by a moment of indiscretion from Brazil's Joelinton. In an off-the-ball moment of frustration, he shoved Rodrigo de Paul, and the referee, without hesitation, brandished a red card in the 81st minute. This dismissal reduced the hosts to ten men, and they were unable to find the equalizer.