“Next Greenwood”, “We should be all over this” – Manchester United fans urge club to sign forward labeled ‘perfect’ for Ten Hag after transfer links emerge

Manchester United fans were buoyed by reports linking their club to Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. As per journalist Julien Laurens (via @utdreport), the Red Devils have enquired about the 19-year-old Frenchman.

Ekitike has made 24 appearances for Reims in all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and making four assists. With the French club sitting 12th in the Ligue 1 table, the striker could be looking for greener pastures in the summer.

His performances have garnered interest from multiple clubs apart from Manchester United. As per ESPN, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are also keen on signing Ekitike. He could cost around €15 million.

Manchester United fans were delighted with the links and urged their club to get the deal done. They deemed him a "perfect" fit for incoming manager Erik ten Hag and took to Twitter to express themselves. Here are some of their reactions:

Chris Silvester @ChrisSilveste14 @utdreport @LaurensJulien We should be all over this tbh. Yes he's young & still raw but he's the kinda player we should be making. We make stars not sign them. For 15 million it's a no brainer. He can learn from Ronaldo whilst rotating with him. Still only 19 who's stats are pretty decent too @utdreport @LaurensJulien We should be all over this tbh. Yes he's young & still raw but he's the kinda player we should be making. We make stars not sign them. For 15 million it's a no brainer. He can learn from Ronaldo whilst rotating with him. Still only 19 who's stats are pretty decent too

Papa Phrankho @NABplus @utdreport PETER DRURY get ready @LaurensJulien Bring him in for the name onlyPETER DRURY get ready @utdreport @LaurensJulien Bring him in for the name only 😂😂😂 PETER DRURY get ready

B 💛💚 @20unitedBG @utdreport @LaurensJulien He’s not English so we should sign him immediately. I don’t care how good he is, he’s better than Harry Kane because he’s not English @utdreport @LaurensJulien He’s not English so we should sign him immediately. I don’t care how good he is, he’s better than Harry Kane because he’s not English

Manchester United need reinforcements in attack

While Manchester United arguably need reinforcements in almost every position on the field, their attack is something they need to strengthen on an urgent basis. They have been completely reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo for goals this season as he has scored 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

Their next best scorer is Bruno Fernandes, with 10 goals in 44 appearances. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, have scored five goals each in all competitions.

There has truly been a complete lack of attacking prowess up front for the Red Devils.

While Ronaldo might still be able to produce the goods, the 37-year-old striker is not a long-term solution. Moreover, with Edinson Cavani's contract expiring at the end of the season and Rashford's future uncertain, they desperately need reinforcements.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has highlighted the need for two strikers this summer. He also leaned towards signing young emerging strikers rather than old established ones.

Erik ten Hag is known to play a high-intensity game that includes pressing from the front. Hence, a 19-year-old Ekitike does fit the description the club might be looking for.

However, while €15 million may not be a problem for Manchester United, the Frenchman could choose a club with Champions League football. The Red Devils won't be able to offer that next season as they are currently sixth in the Premier League. They are five points off fourth-placed Arsenal and have played two more games.

