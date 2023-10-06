“Next question” – Cristiano Ronaldo promotes Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia; video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo posted an Instagram video promoting the upcoming crossover fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. The two heavyweight titans are set to meet inside the boxing ring in a unique contest.

The 10-round clash is set to take place in Riyadh on October 28. In Ronaldo's latest Instagram video, a reporter could be seen asking the Al-Nassr captain:

"Ronaldo, what do you think of Francis' chances against Fury?"

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner responded:

"Next question."

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post:

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury has captivated the world's attention. Ngannou (17-3 in MMA), the former UFC heavyweight king, will return to action for the first time since his win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 23, 2022.

The Cameroonian is currently signed with PFL MMA. He's widely regarded as one of the best MMA knockout artists and is now keen on showcasing his prowess inside the squared ring.

Fury (33-0-1 in boxing), meanwhile, is the consensus best heavyweight in the world. The Brit is a master in boxing. Despite his gigantic frame, Fury's fluidity and rhythm are something the purists behold.

The WBC heavyweight kingpin will now look to test Ngannou's depth as a boxer. Given the different styles of the two fighters, the clash will be an intriguing affair for combat sports fans.

Although the fight will have no belts on the line, 10 three-minute rounds will decide "The Baddest Man on the Planet". It's unclear whether the fight will affect either athlete's pro boxing record.

When Francis Ngannou shared his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football and MMA fans went berserk when Cristiano Ronaldo and Francis Ngannou met up in Riyadh earlier this year. The duo posed together and posted snaps on social media.

Later, speaking to TMZ, Ngannou revealed that he has been following the Portuguese player for almost two decades. The Cameroonian knockout artist also added that a global superstar like Ronaldo being an ardent follower of combat sports is massive. "The Predator" said:

"I've been following Cristiano for the past, maybe 17 years. And then, you know, to get to meet him in person and find out that he is a huge fan of the sport. and he's watched us fight... Very impressive!

"You know, to get someone like Cristiano Ronaldo knowing the game, knowing you or what you are doing, is pretty cool."

Much like Ronaldo, Francis Ngannou is also a megastar. Fans could see the duo collaborate yet again as Ngannou will soon travel to the Middle-East to face "The Gypsy King".