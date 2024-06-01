“Next season leave it to me” - Neymar sends emphatic message to Al-Hilal teammates after win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in King's Cup final

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar has hailed his teammates on X after they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the King Cup of Champions final on May 31. The Brazil superstar also hinted he would lead the Saudi Pro League champions to further success next season.

Neymar was arguably Al-Hilal's biggest signing last summer, joining from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported transfer fee of €90 million. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old's season was cut short after just five games after he suffered an ACL injury while on international duty in October 2023.

The former Barcelona ace watched from the stands as Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout during the King's Cup final on Friday. The game ended 1-1 in normal time with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayman Yahya scoring one goal apiece.

Neymar took to social media, posting:

"Meanwhile we add +1. Congratulations on an incredible year, team, you were awesome and today you outdid yourself once again! Thanks for the titles this year (3). Next season leave it to me. LETS GO HILALI. This year Saudi is BLUE"

Al-Hilal proved why they were the best team in the Saudi Pro League over Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this season despite being without their superstar signing. They won the Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions and won the league title - finishing unbeaten with 96 points from 34 games.

Neymar and his friends mock tearful Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants during Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal in King's Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo was left inconsolable after Al-Nassr suffered a heartbreaking loss to Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final on Friday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the pitch in tears.

Meanwhile, Neymar and his friends joined the Al-Hilal fans in chanting Lionel Messi's name during their clash. The Al-Hilal fans have chanted Messi's name on numerous occasions this season in an attempt to antagonize Ronaldo. A video posted by @AlbicelesteTalk on X depicted Neymar appearing to taunt the Portugal ace:

Cristiano Ronaldo will now need to wait until next season to exact revenge upon Al-Hilal after finishing the 2023-24 campaign trophyless with Al-Nassr. Despite this, he finished as the top scorer in the SPL, breaking the record in the process with 35 goals and 11 assists in 31 league appearances.