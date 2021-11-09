"Next season he could be on the list" - Rio Ferdinand backs Cristiano Ronaldo to be front-runner for the Ballon d'Or in 2022

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received the backing of Rio Ferdinand to become a front-runner in the race for the Ballon d'Or in 2022. The Portuguese, who secured a dream return to Manchester United this summer, has won the Ballon d'Or five times during his illustrious career.

Despite dominating the race for the award for so long, Cristiano Ronaldo is not among the front-runners to win the Ballon d'Or this time around. The 36-year-old may even miss out on a top-three finish, courtesy of strong performances from his rivals on the 30-man shortlist.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is more or less out of the running for the Ballon d'Or in 2021, Ferdinand feels his former team-mate will be back in the conversation next year.

Speaking to BT Sport (via The Sun) about the race for the Ballon d'Or in 2021, Ferdinand commented:

"There ain't a stand out, it's hard to say.

"This would never have been a table before, it would have just been two names on there; Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Cristiano's not on there because his teams didn't win the league and he didn't get as many goals maybe but Cristiano Ronaldo doing what he's doing now, next season could be on this list."

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a prolific start to his second stint at Manchester United. The mercurial forward has netted nine goals in 12 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

Sir Alex Ferguson backs Cristiano Ronaldo for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Unlike Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson believes Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021. The Scottish manager is nothing short of a father figure to Ronaldo and is responsible for unearthing the talent from Portugal.

Ferguson's comments touched upon the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or after he became the leading goal-scorer in men's international football.

"Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. This year he has broken record after record."

It comes as no surprise considering the bond shared by Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back in 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo won his first ever Ballon d'Or while playing under Ferguson at Manchester United. Even though he decided to leave for Real Madrid next year, it is safe to say the Old Trafford faithful have nothing against him.

It has also been claimed that Ferguson played an integral role in helping Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils will hope the reunion can eventually help them return to their glory days in England and Europe.

