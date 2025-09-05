"Next time, we call players with less quality, but who give everything on the pitch" - Julian Nagelsmann makes claim after Germany's loss to Slovakia

Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has slammed his players after the 2-0 loss to Slovakia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He believes that they are the best players in the country, but they did not show any passion on the pitch.
Speaking to the media after the game, Naglesmann claimed that he needs more from his players as they have the talent. He believes that quality alone cannot win matches and said (via iMiaSanMia):
"Apart from 2-3 injured players, these are the best quality players we have in Germany. Maybe, next time, we call players with less quality, but who give everything on the pitch. I trust my players, but being simply a better player than the opponent is not enough if you don't show willingness and desire. Why do you think a team like Wiesbaden almost drew 2-2 with FC Bayern? It's not because they have better quality, but because they showed emotionality and desire."
Joshua Kimmich also spoke about the loss, saying that the players need to improve on the pitch. He believes that Slovakia showed why determination is also needed to win matches and said:
"You can always talk about quality or system, but today it wasn't about that. It was about other factors, and that shouldn't happen to us. We saw today that even if the opponent supposedly has less quality than you, you can still lose if you don't bring the right attitude to the pitch."
Germany next face Northern Ireland in the qualifiers on Sunday, September 7 at the RheinEnergieStadion.
Germany legend slams players after Slovakia loss
Germany legend Rudi Völler spoke about the German players after the loss to Slovakia and claimed that it was a lifeless performance from them. He believes that they did better in the second half, but wants to see the fight they bring to the pitch while playing for their respective clubs. He said:
"It wasn't just disappointing, it was a lifeless performance. The second half was a bit better but still not good enough. The players have to go for duels and win them for the national team like they do for their clubs. These are the basics of football. Otherwise there will be a very rude and bitter awakening."
Germany have failed to make it out of the group stage in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, after winning the 2014 edition by beating Argentina in the final.