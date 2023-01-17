“Next time call someone who understands English” – Bruno Fernandes hits out at newspaper for using his quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo out of context

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently accused La Gazzetta dello Sport of misinterpreting his words and using them to criticize Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary forward's contract with Manchester United was terminated prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Since his departure, the Red Devils have been on a nine-game and recently defeated Manchester City on Saturday (January 14).

In the Manchester derby, United beat City 2-1 with goals from Fernandes and Rashford securing all three points for the Red Devils. After the game, the midfielder stated to BT Sport:

"We used to be individuals, now we are a team. You can see a proper team that works for each other."

La Gazzetta dello Sport later misconstrued Fernandes' comments about the team's success as criticism of Ronaldo by stating in an Instagram post:

"And when it comes to the concept of a team, every reference to Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem random."

The newspaper added fuel to the speculation by including a photo of the pair during their time together at Manchester United.

Fernandes, however, denied criticizing his international captain on social media, reacting in response to the post from La Gazzetta dello Sport. The United playmaker fumed:

"Next time call someone who understands English well and then does the translation well! In the interview I said that we changed from the match with Liverpool (in August), maybe if I’m not mistaken I think Cristiano was still in Manchester, no? Do your job well and not just what comes into your head."

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas

British news outlet The Mirror reports that Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is planning to bring together Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas.

Navas, a Costa Rican goalkeeper, is currently with Paris Saint-Germain but is expected to be released in the summer. Al-Nassr will look to get Navas this winter, as their current goalkeeper David Ospina is out injured for six weeks.

Navas had a strong partnership with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while at Real Madrid. This resulted in multiple championship wins, including four UEFA Champions League titles. Navas was an impressive player for Madrid in those successes, and the reunion of these former teammates will likely be seamless.

Their reunion at Al-Nassr will also be a major boost for the Saudi club. Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world and his arrival has no doubt raised the club's profile and attracted more fans.

Meanwhile, Navas is a top-class goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level.

