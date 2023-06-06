"Next time maybe" - Portuguese journalist makes hilarious comment after posing next to Cristiano Ronaldo statue in Madeira 

Portuguese journalist Clara de Sousa decided to have some fun after posing for a photograph alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Madeira. The famous statue was unveiled in 2014. Ronaldo can be seen in Portugal's jersey with his trademark hairstyle

The spot is a tourist attraction and football fans often take photos with it. De Sousa didn't let go of the opportunity as well. She, though, made a hilarious comment, captioning her photo on Instagram thus:

"I still tried to exchange a few words 🙄 but he stayed still and focused. Next time maybe."

Cristiano Ronaldo thinks the Saudi Pro League can become one of the best in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo made a lot of buzz when he joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent. The Portuguese legend made his debut in January and has since scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches for the club.

Ronaldo's presence has brought a great amount of attention to the league. The former Manchester United superstar outlined the improvements to make for the SPL to become one of the best in the world. Speaking to the SPL's media, Ronaldo said:

"I think the league is very good. But I think we have many many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good. It's competitive. We have very good Arab players."

He added:

"The infrastructure, I think they need to improve. Even the referees, the VAR system, those should be a little bit quicker. Other small things they need to improve. In my opinion, if they continue to do it, the work, for the next five years, I think the Saudi League can be the fifth in the world."

Ronaldo's presence has given the league a great deal of attention. His former teammate Karim Benzema is on the verge of signing for Al-Ittihad. Lionel Messi is also linked with Al-Hilal. Hence, the Saudi Pro League looks on its way to getting better next season.

