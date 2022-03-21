"Next year for the Ballon d'Or" - Barcelona defender Eric Garcia caught mocking Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. 

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia was seen mocking Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. during the El Clasico on Sunday. The Catalan giants recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over their fierce rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During the game, the Spanish defender had numerous confrontations with Vinicius Jr, who was Los Blancos' main threat going forward in the absence of Karim Benzema. During one such instance, Eric Garcia was heard saying the following to the Brazilian forward (via MARCA):

"You next year for the Ballon d'Or, yes, the Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius Jr. had a great opportunity to equalize in the first half on the counter attack. However, the forward tumbled to the floor when he was approached by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Xavi Hernandez's side took the chances they created in a resounding display at the Santiago Bernabeu. A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo were enough for Blaugrana to claim all three points away from home.

It is worth mentioning that this was the first time the Catalan giants have defeated their arch-rivals in the 2021-22 season. Real Madrid have won the previous two El Clasico this season.

The first clash between the two sides was back in October when Real defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp. Los Blancos got the better of their rivals once again in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana in January, winning 3-2 on that occasion.

Barcelona are currently 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid

Barcelona have an outside chance of challenging Real Madrid for the La Liga title this season. The Catalan outfit are currently third in the La Liga standings, having picked up 54 points from 28 matches. They are currently 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

It is also worth mentioning that Blaugrana are now the in-form team in La Liga. Xavi's side are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run, stretching back to early December. They have also won their last five league matches.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, still have a nine-point cushion between themselves and second-placed Sevilla with just nine games remaining in the season. Real will still be considered favorites to clinch the league title under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Sevilla are due to face Barcelona on 3 April following the international break.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee