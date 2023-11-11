"Next year is going to be even better" - Lionel Messi makes heartfelt claim after presenting 8th Ballon d'Or in front of Inter Miami fans

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi delivered a heartfelt speech in front of the Inter Miami fans while displaying his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy that he secured on October 30. Messi, who led the Argentina national team to their first World Cup title since 1986 last year, pipped Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe to the honour.

The Argentine icon addressed the Inter Miami fans before his club suffered a 2-1 defeat to New York City FC on Friday in a friendly match (November 10). Speaking ahead of the fixture, he said:

"First of all I want to say thank you for coming to this beautiful ceremony, for me it's amazing to share this with you. I've been here for a short period but it feels like a long time."

"Like I said at the beginning, I never doubted we were going to enjoy ourselves out here, and now I have no doubts that next year it's going to be even better. We are going to keep enjoying, keep winning titles. And I hope you can support us like you have since I arrived."

The 36-year-old attacker joined Inter Miami this summer from Paris Saint-Germain and has already helped his side win the Leagues Cup, the first trophy in the organisation's history.

"It's been an amazing year and next year we have important tournaments to face together. Thank you everyone and goodnight", Messi concluded.

Unfortunately, Messi and Co. were unable to secure playoff qualification in the MLS this season, finishing 14th in the end. They were nine points and five places behind Charlotte FC who occupied the final playoff spot.

Lionel Messi's numbers at Inter Miami so far

Lionel Messi signed an agreement with Inter Miami this summer which will see him at the club till December 2025. The contract reportedly also has an option to extend for another year till 2026. Since joining the MLS outfit, the Argentina captain has been extremely influential in the club's success.

He helped the Herons win their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup. Messi led from the front, bagging 10 goals and an assists in just seven appearances during the competition. Overall, the Barcelona legend has scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 appearances across all competitions for his new team.

Unfortunately, Inter Miami fans had to do without Messi for six matches this season, as the left-footed genius suffered from a muscle injury in his right leg. The ex-Barcelona superstar will be looking forward to turning his team into challengers for the major honors in the MLS next year.