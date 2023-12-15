Neymar asked former club president to “remove the No. 11” until he returns, according to journalist

Neymar has asked the president of his former club Santos to remove his No. 11 shirt until he returns to playing for the club, according to journalist Marcelo Teixeria (via El Futbolero), who revealed the Brazilian superstar's request to Santa Cecelia TV.

Although they happen to be one of Brazil's most notable football clubs, Santos have descended into the second division, ending their season in 17th place with a tally of 43 points. Following this, Santos president Andres Rueda declared that the club would refrain from using the number 10 (via El Futbulero):

"As long as we do not return to the First Division, Santos Futbol Club will not wear the most glorious shirt in its history, the number '10', in memory and honor of Pele."

He continued:

"In the Paulista Championship we will be able to perform normally with the number '10' shirt, but in the Brazilian Championship, as long as we do not go back up to the top category, a decent level of Pele, we will not perform with the number 10 shirt."

In response to this tribute to Pele, Neymar Jr. made an unexpected request, also hinting at his possible return to Santos. Marcelo Teixeira revealed that the Al-Hilal superstar's words were (via EL Futbolero):

“President, you have already retired from the '10' until you return to First Division... So remove the '11' until I return."

Neymar's injury struggle has disrupted Al-Hilal's intentions

Al Hilal's ambitious acquisition of Neymar signaled their intent to reclaim their status as Asia's biggest football club. Facing stiff competition from rivals bolstered by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, they banked on the Samba superstar to provide a competitive edge.

However, mere months into his tenure with the Riyadh-based team, the Brazilian suffered a serious injury during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: an ACL tear. This injury, occurring a half-year into his contract, has brought his contributions to a standstill.

The ACL is crucial for knee joint stability, and its damage can lead to severe pain and lengthy recovery periods. With over $400 million invested in the Brazilian forward, Al Hilal faced a tough decision and ultimately chose to deregister the star to fill his spot in the squad.