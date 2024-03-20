Neymar ignores Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe as he builds dream 7-a-side team

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar recently picked his dream squad of seven players. However, he left out players like Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Essentially Sports).

Neymar went with Julio Cesar as the goalkeeper, as the duo played in the Brazil national team together. In defence, the winger opted for former PSG teammate Thiago Silva and former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique. Neymar's participation in Pique's Kings League may have also contributed to the Blaugrana legend's inclusion.

Neymar passed over icons like Brazilian legend Kaka in favor of Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta as midfielders, both of whom played for Barcelona. For the attack, he opted for Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario.

Notably, it seems as though the Brazilian winger has opted for players he has played with in the past and has a fairly close relationship with. Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is somewhat understandable, as the duo have not shared a pitch on the same side before. However, Kylian Mbappe's exclusion is a little more puzzling, as he played with the French superstar for over half a decade at PSG.

Neymar and Mbappe have not had a good relationship, as numerous rumors have surfaced in recent years. As recently as February 2024, the Brazilian "liked" a social media post that criticized Mbappe, stating "no player should be bigger than the institution" (via Daily Mail).

Ronaldo Nazario tells Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid where Cristiano Ronaldo won four Ballons d'Or

Kylian Mbappe has not committed to a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, and he looks set to leave the club this summer. Though a few Premier League teams are also interested in him, it is widely believed that he will sign for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo Nazario has offered his opinions on Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, telling him he could win the Ballon d'Or with the Spanish giants. The Brazilian legend revealed to the Daily Mail (via Daily Post):

“We have to wait until it’s official before talking about it in detail, but everyone is excited about Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. He is an amazing player. He is going to be one of the best players in this moment. I think it’s a very good choice for him if he joins Madrid. I think he will finally get the Ballon d’Or if he joins Real."

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has won four Ballons d'Or at Madrid, and the Santiago Bernabeu has not had a shortage of winners over the decades. Even Ronaldo Nazario won the coveted award while playing for the club.