Neymar joined Santos as part of plan to prove his credentials again and join European giants this summer: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Feb 14, 2025 14:10 GMT
Corinthians v Santos - Campeonato Paulista 2025 - Source: Getty
Neymar accepted a return to Brazilian outfit Santos in January to work his way back to a move to Barcelona in the summer, as per reports. The 33-year-old forward joined his boyhood club as a free agent after his contract was terminated by mutual consent by Saudi giants Al-Hilal.

The most expensive footballer in history, Neymar left Santos for Barcelona in 2013 and spent four years at the Nou Camp before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The forward cost the Ligue 1 side around €222 million but has reportedly been pining for a return to Spain for many years.

Spanish outlet El Nacional has pointed out that the forward has plans to return to Barcelona despite the club's reluctance to sign him for several reasons. The former PSG man accepted a move to Santos to prove his fitness and get back into his rhythm ahead of the summer.

also-read-trending Trending

Santos signed the superstar forward on a six-month deal, which will see him become a free agent once more in the summer. He intends to return to Barcelona and has signaled his intent to the Spanish giants, but his fitness status and huge wages mean they are not interested at present.

Neymar, who has played just ten club games since July 2023 due to a number of serious fitness issues, is now looking to prove his fitness in Brazil. He still hopes he can convince Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick to sign him in the summer and complete his dream return to the club.

Neymar complains about ball quality in Brazilian championship

Santos star Neymar has complained about the quality of the ball used in the Paulista A1 after the game against Corinthians. The former Al-Hilal man saw his side succumb to a 2-1 defeat that leaves them outside the playoff places in the regional championship.

Neymar made his second start for Santos and played 68 minutes in the game against Corinthians as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. After the game, he respectfully pointed out that the quality of the ball must be improved, as it is quite bad.

“With all due respect to Penalty, who is the sponsor of the ball, I think they should improve the ball a little more; it's very bad," Neymar said via El Nacional.

Sporting the number 10 shirt and captain's armband, the ex-Barcelona forward made his third appearance since joining the club as a free agent last month. He is yet to find the net or register an assist in his 187 minutes of action in the colors of Santos.

Edited by Ankush Das
