Neymar Jr. makes heartfelt post in honor of Brazilian singer Anitta after she picks up award at the VMAs

Neymar Jr. congratulated fellow Brazilian Anitta on her big win this past week at the Video Music Awards.

Anitta won an award in the 'Best Latin' category and also performed hits from her new album such as Used To Be, Funk Rave, and Grip, at the award show.

The Al-Hilal player took to Instagram to post a story where he appreciated the singer for making Brazil proud:

"We have to start giving more value to our Brazilian offspring… Congratulations @anitta for taking our music and our country to the top of the world."

While it is clear that the two are good friends, numerous reports have suggested that Anitta was Neymar’s ex-girlfriend. However, the singer denied all the rumors and made it clear that Neymar Jr. was just a friend. She said (as per Tribuna):

“I’ve been Neymar’s friend for many, many years. I’m not a friend of Marquezine and she was in the same group only because my press advisor is a good friend of hers. I work and earn my own money, and I’m not going to stop going out with my friends because of other people. But if people are saying that I got off with Neymar it’s a lie. Nothing happened between us.”

Neymar Jr. breaks Pele's record as Brazil's all-time top scorer

Last Friday (September 8), Neymar became the top scorer in Brazil's history with 79 goals, a record previously held by the great Pele (77 goals in 92 games).

Brazil beat Bolivia 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier, with Neymar and Rodrygo scoring a brace while Raphinha also got on the scoresheet. The goal that helped Neymar create history came in the 61st minute.

The Brazilian celebrated by punching the air, similar to how Pele used to celebrate his goals. He told the media after the match:

“I am very happy, no words for this. I never thought I would reach this record.”

Pele's team later congratulated Neymar on the feat, tweeting:

"Congratulations, Neymar Jr, for surpassing the King in goals for the Brazilian National Team in official FIFA matches. Surely Pelé is applauding you today!"

For the record, Neymar has scored 79 goals from 125 appearances for Brazil.