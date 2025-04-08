Neymar Jr names his favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Brazilian attacker Neymar has picked his former club, Barcelona, as the favourites to win the 2024/25 Champions League. The 33-year-old predicted the winners of the UCL quarterfinals and his title favorites in a video uploaded by the official X account of the Kings League Spain.

Neymar started by picking his ex-club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), over Aston Villa. The 33-year-old then backed Real Madrid over Arsenal and La Blaugrana over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. He wound up the last eight predictions by choosing Bayern Munich ahead of Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

In the end, he was asked to name his favourites to win the European accolade and with a smile, the Brazilian attacker said (via X/@KingsLeague):

"Barcelona."

The Brazilian attacker played for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017. In his heyday at Camp Nou, he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games.

The 33-year-old won two La Liga titles, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Supercup, three Spanish Cups, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League with La Blaugrana.

In 2015 and 2017, the former PSG attacker also finished third in the Ballon d'Or race behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He joined PSG in August 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million.

Neymar close to returning to action for Santos: Report

Corinthians v Santos - Campeonato Paulista 2025 - Source: Getty

Former Barcelona star Neymar has returned to Santos training after recovering from a hamstring injury, according to Ysscores. Due to the injury, the 33-year-old missed the March international break, where Selecao faced Argentina and Colombia.

Neymar suffered the injury during Santos' 2-0 victory over RB Bragantino on March 2. As per the aforementioned source, the Brazilian attacker is nearing a return to Santos's playing XI.

The former PSG attacker has played seven matches for Santos since his return to Brazil, scoring three goals and providing three assists. The 33-year-old returned to his boyhood club earlier this year from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal after his contract was terminated.

His time in the Middle East was marred by injuries as he only made seven appearances for Al-Hilal, scoring one and assisting three goals.

