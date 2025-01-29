Neymar Jr reacts on social media as Tottenham star Richarlison makes hilarious post about Santos switch

Neymar Jr seemed amused by Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison's funny post about the former's impending return to Santos. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man reacted with a laughing emoji to Richarlison's post.

The Spurs forward posted a photo of himself in a Santos jersey, with the caption (via Instagram):

"Neymar returning to Santos. Me automatically:"

Trending

Neymar replied to the post with:

"😂"

The 32-year-old is set to return to the club where he made a name for himself. He had a dismal spell for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, making just seven appearances in over a year and a half due to fitness issues. Subsequently, he had his contract with the Saudi side terminated.

His new deal with Santos will reportedly be a short-term six-month contract with the option to extend by an additional year. Neymar made 225 appearances for the senior side of the Brazilian outfit in his first stint, collecting 136 goals and 64 assists before moving to Barcelona.

He formed a deadly trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and one Champions League between 2013 and 2017. Subsequently, the attacker moved to PSG in a record €220 million move and spent five seasons with the French outfit before making the move to the Middle East.

Chelsea youngster set to join Neymar at Santos: Reports

Washington has barely been used at Chelsea.

Chelsea attacker Deivid Washington is set for a return to Brazil. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 19-year-old is headed back to Santos for a season-long loan where he is expected to join Neymar.

The teenager joined the Blues in the summer of 2023 from the Brazilian club for a reported fee of £17.1 million. However, he has barely featured for the first team, making just three appearances for the senior side while mostly playing for their developmental team.

He was one of Chelsea's earliest signings under the Todd Boehly and BlueCo era but has found it difficult to make his mark. Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu have all earned minutes leading the line this side, making a pathway to the first team extremely difficult for the Brazilian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback