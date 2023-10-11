Neymar Jr shares adorable post with his two children on social media ahead of World Cup qualifiers with Brazil

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar Jr. shared an adorable social media snap with his two children ahead of the upcoming set of FIFA World Cup matches with Brazil.

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar is a father of two children. He, along with partner Bruna Biancardi, welcomed a daughter named Mavie to the world recently.

The Brazilian superstar has a 12-year-old son named Davi Lucca Da Silva Santos from his previous relationship with Carolina Dantas. The Al-Hilal number 10 could be seen taking a nap, or at least posing as so, in his recent Twitter post. He captioned the image with two emojis and it has already amassed close to 233K likes on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Brazil are set to take on Venezuela and Uruguay in their upcoming set of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Neymar is a part of the team for the matches just as he was for the previous international break wins against Bolivia (5-1) and Peru (1-0).

The Brazilian recently netted his first goal for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a 3-0 victory against Iranian side Nassazi Mazandaran. Neymar scored in the 58th minute of the Asian Champions League encounter, with ex-Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic also getting on the scoresheet. He has so far scored one goal and has provided three assists in five matches for the SPL club.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi share news of the birth of their newborn on social media

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi have drawn the public eye in recent times. The pair had their ups and downs when Biancardi was pregnant, with the Brazilian footballer admitting to cheating on his pregnant partner and apologizing for it.

Their bond, though, is seemingly strong. They shared a joint social media post, upon the birth of their newborn, Mavie. The adorable Instagram post made by the duo read:

"Our Mavie came to complete our lives. Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us... thank you for choosing us."

Fans have been reacting in numbers to the post, which has already garnered well over 17 million likes. Fellow footballers, like Vinicius Junior, Arthur Melo, and more have commented on the post. Al-Hilal have also left their best wishes for the Brazilian superstar.