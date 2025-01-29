Neymar Jr takes big wage cut in order to join boyhood club Santos: Reports

According to a report by Sport, Neymar Jr has taken a massive pay cut to rejoin his boyhood club, Santos, in his native Brazil. The superstar is set to return to the club where he started his career after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal a few days ago.

The Brazilian returns to his homeland after over a decade abroad. He has become one of the most expensive players in the sport's history and the record goal-scorer for his nation. The report suggests that he will receive a much smaller wage than he has received since leaving Santos for a reported €88 million fee in 2013, around €38,000 per week.

Neymar Jr looks set to extend his legacy with his beloved Santos once his return is announced. He scored 136 goals and provided 64 assists in 225 games for the side to help them to the Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Cup, and Copa Sudamericana in his first spell.

Trending

"I think a player like him can never stand still, not be active" - Raphinha and Vinicius Jr tip Neymar Jr to succeed on Santos return

El Clasico rivals Raphinha and Vinicius Jr have spoken to support Neymar Jr's potential return to his boyhood club, Santos. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star recently terminated his contract with Al-Hilal after suffering many injury setbacks following his arrival at the club in 2023.

The Brazilian forward joined the Saudi Pro League club in the summer of 2023 for a reported €90 million, but injuries saw him play 428 minutes across seven games for the side. His poor return on the pitch contrasted with the cost of bringing him from PSG, which saw him cost a whopping €12.8 million and sit as one of the worst signings in recent history.

However, his compatriots remain optimistic about Neymar's future following reports that he is set to return to their homeland. Speaking via ESPN, Barcelona captain Raphinha said:

"I think him returning to compete at a high level, and in my opinion the Brazilian [league] is at a high level, will be good not only for him, but for everyone. I think a player like him can never stand still, not be active,"

Echoing Raphina's sentiment, Ballon d'Or runner-up Vinicius Jr said:

"For Brazil it is important to have a player like Ney [Neymar], even more so at Santos, which is his home, where he played so many games. Ney [Neymar] is our idol and we hope he can return to play as soon as possible. May he be able to calmly take the best decision for him and his family."

Neymar Jr will hope to rediscover his best form at the club where he started his career and return to the national team in time for the 2026 World Cup. Given his age (32) and injury record, the tournament looks like it will be the Brazilian's final major tournament with the national team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback