La Liga president Javier Tebas feels that Real Madrid are not guaranteed success with the signing of Kylian Mbappe. He highlighted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) didn't win everything with Lionel Messi and Neymar playing along with the Frenchman.

Speaking to AS, Tebas stated that Real Madrid are not going to ease their way to another UEFA Champions League title. He added that Mbappe will need to be wary of how things played out for Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

He said:

"He will play because this is a team sport. When Hazard or Bale's last years came, they thought they were going to have results and it's not so direct. It also happened in the PSG, for example, with Neymar, Messi and Mbappe and it didn't happen. They thought it would sweep the Champions League and it wasn't like that. Fortunately, Football is not mathematical."

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe last week, less than 48 hours after winning the Champions League title after beating Borussia Dortmund in the final.

La Liga TV right will gradually improve but not because of Kylian Mbappe, claims Javier Tebas

Javier Tebas has insisted that La Liga TV rights will not drastically improve because of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. The league president pointed at the Saudi Pro League not getting a bigger package because of the stars moving to the Middle East. He said:

"When these players arrive, they consolidate the value you have. The rights, immediately, do not improve because you have already signed agreements and because a player does not make you a competition of values. For example, Saudi Arabia has signed good players and international rights have not hit a rise that catches our attention. It helps make your competition more robust and the sponsors, but it is not an immediate impact."

Tebas added:

"It's clear that it's better. To those who say that with Mbappe we are going to grow more and say that it has been a mistake to sell the rights, we didn't know what was going to come and those of us who are in this know that the effect is not what is said."

Kylian Mbappe is currently with the France national team as they look to win the EURO 2024.