Neymar names England among 5 teams that can rival Brazil for 2022 FIFA World Cup crown

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has included England in a list of five teams to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side are aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their triumph in 2002.

Ranked first in the world, Brazil have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The five-time world champions are scheduled to open their campaign on November 24.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Neymar highlighted England, France, Argentina, Germany, and Belgium as his country's main rivals in the upcoming quadrennial tournament in Qatar.

England, who finished as runner-up in last year's UEFA European Championship, are currently winless in their last six matches. Defending champions France, who have been plagued with a host of injuries, are also in poor form, registering one win in their last six games.

Meanwhile, Argentina are also considered to be one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup owing to their ongoing 35-match unbeaten run. Earlier last year, La Albiceleste defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to snap their 28-year continental drought.

Neymar shared his thoughts about preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the impact of the tournament's altered schedule. He said:

"Losing is never easy in football, but at a World Cup it's worse. That's why you have to do the preparation right, be 100 percent right physically and mentally.

"The preparation for this World Cup is better than usual, because it's coming in the middle of the season, where you're at your best physically."

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on November 20. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on December 18.

Brazil announce 26-man squad for this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to reputed journalist Bruno Andrade, Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here is the reported Selecao squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gleison Bremer (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Fred (Manchester United)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Pedro (Flamengo)

