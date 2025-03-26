"Neymar with only one leg is the 10 for the Selecao" - Felipe Melo calls out Brazil stars in furious rant after loss to Argentina without Lionel Messi

Former Brazil international Felipe Melo has hit out at the national team's players after their 4-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25. He believes that the team needs Neymar, saying the Santos star is the only #10 in the country fit to play for the national team, even on one leg.

Speaking on his live stream, Melo slammed the Brazil players for their poor performance in the first half against Argentina. He added that the 3-1 scoreline at half-time was not a fair reflection, and it could have been worse. He said (Sports.info):

"I'm going to block anyone who says they don't need Neymar. Neymar with only one leg is the 10 for the Selecao. They said a lot before the game, and Argentina made it to the final. Brazil didn't. 3-1 wasn't enough. If you change your attitude, you can draw, but you have to change your attitude.

"(It was) a lousy first half for the national team. Thank God we scored a goal, now we really have to wait for the coach to change. Now the teacher is going to come in. It has to change, 3-1... I'll talk to you... I believe until the end. The first half ended, and Brazil wanted to fight. Brazil, which fights among themselves, has to go to the locker room and start fighting, for the good of the national team."

Argentina went on to score one more goal in the second half to seal a stunning 4-1 win over their arch rivals. Melo played 22 times for the national team in his career and scored twice.

Brazil captain apologizes to fans after Argentina loss

Brazil captain Marquinhos issued an apology to the fans after their 4-1 loss to Argentina. He admitted that it was an embarrassing loss for the national team and added that they failed to live up to their standards.

He said on Brazilian TV Globo (via The Guardian):

“What we did here today can’t happen again. It’s hard to talk about it in the heat of the moment... It’s embarrassing. We started the game very badly, far below what we could do and they’re on a great run of confidence. They knew how to play smart ... I’m sorry for our fans.”

Argentina are on top of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers table with 10 wins and three losses in their 14 matches. Brazil are fourth right now, with just six wins and five losses in their 14 games.

