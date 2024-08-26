Neymar’s camp respond with statement amid rumors of him being offered to Barcelona in blockbuster return to Camp Nou

The representatives of Al-Hilal superstar Neymar have released a statement to debunk rumors of the forward being offered to Barcelona this summer. The Brazilian forward has yet to settle into Saudi Arabian football, having suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona were left shell-shocked in 2017 when PSG agreed to shell out €222 million, a world-record fee that stands to this day, to sign Neymar by matching his release clause. The forward sought to carve a place for himself in France, but has been linked with a return to Catalonia multiple times over the years.

Reports from Jijantes claimed that the 32-year-old is pining for a return to the Catalan club this summer, leading his representatives to issue a response. They referred to the reports as deceitful and "disrespectful" to the player and his club Al-Hilal. The refutation also included an assurance to Al-Hilal fans that they would see their superstar forward back in action shortly.

After six years at PSG, Neymar decided it was time to move on last summer, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. The Brazilian joined Al-Hilal for a Saudi record €90 million fee, penning a two-year contract with the Saudi giants, with an option for a further year.

Neymar played only five games in his first season at Al-Hilal, scoring once and assisting three goals before he ruptured his ACL in October 2023. He was on international duty with the Selecao when he picked up the injury, which ended his season. In his absence, Al-Hilal have gone on to win every domestic title available.

Barcelona do not have the finances to fund a move for Neymar, who is one of the best-paid players in world football. The Spanish giants are looking instead at Federico Chiesa as a cheaper alternative to Nico Williams this summer, as per reports.

Barcelona new signing set for debut following registration

New Barcelona signing Dani Olmo is set to make his debut for the club after his registration was finally sorted out. The Spanish midfielder joined Barca from RB Leipzig this summer after starring for La Roja at Euro 2024.

Olmo recorded three goals and two assists for Spain as they won Euro 2024, and his performances earned him a summer move to Catalonia. Barcelona agreed a €60 million deal with RB Leipzig to sign the midfielder, but were unable to register him.

Dani Olmo was left out of the matchday squads for the first two games of the season against Valencia and Athletic Club. According to Marca, Olmo will be registered in time for the game against Rayo Vallecano after an injury to Andreas Christensen meant the Dane could be de-registered. La Blaugrana will face Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, August 27.

