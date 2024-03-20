Neymar’s father to pay bail of €1m to free Dani Alves from prison: Reports

According to LaVanguardia (via Barca Universal), Neymar's father has agreed to pay €1 million as bail to free Dani Alves from prison. The former Barcelona full-back received a four-and-a-half-year sentence after being convicted guilty of sexual assault. He has already spent more than a year behind bars.

Alves repeatedly altered his testimony throughout his trial, first denying and then acknowledging that he had intercourse with the victim while attempting to cover up his infidelity. His marriage has now hit the rocks, with wife Joana Sanz filing for divorce after the accusations against him surfaced originally.

Based on recent changes to Spain's consent legislation, the prosecution sought a nine-year prison sentence for him. A judge nevertheless concluded that Alves might be freed on bond while he challenges the decision, as his attorney is set to contest the sentence.

Dani Alves was released on bail because they believed he wouldn't try to flee, and he was incapable of destroying any evidence. However, a restraining order has been issued to him, stipulating that he must keep a distance of 1,000 meters from the victim. LaVanguardia broke the story that it was Neymar's father who paid the bail.

Ester Garcia, the victim's attorney, is quite upset about this ruling and intends to appeal it. According to ESPN, she said (via Barca Universal):

“I am really dissatisfied with this decision. We will file an appeal because we believe it is not in accordance with the law. Justice is being done for the rich. It is scandalous that they free someone because they can get €1 million in no time."

Neymar faces backlash for allegedly aiding Dani Alves in sexual assault case

Dani Alves has been convicted of rape at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022 and given a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Neymar is also involved in the dispute as it has been alleged that he paid €150,000 of Alves' damages on his behalf. Neymar's father is also reported to have paid Alves' bail of €1 million. The Worker's Party President Gleisi Hoffman has expressed her disappointment in Neymar's decision to help his former Barcelona, PSG, and Brazil teammate.

Hoffman said (via GOAL):

"The conviction of the rapist Daniel Alves is pedagogical and exemplary, it shows that society no longer tolerates sexist and misogynistic behaviour. The absurd thing was that he borrowed money from Neymar, paid the compensation and reduced the sentence, something that does not solve anything for the victim, it does not erase their suffering."

Dani Alves' illegal activities have certainly eclipsed his legacy, which was previously shaped by his accomplishments with clubs like Barcelona. He is notably the player with the second-most trophies (43) in professional football, after Lionel Messi (44).