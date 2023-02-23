Neymar’s sister Rafaella dazzles in sparkling red bikini at Carnival after undergoing liposuction

Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos stole the show at Carnival as she sashayed down the streets of Rio de Janeiro in a barely-there outfit that left little to the imagination. The 26-year-old beauty flaunted her curves in a sparkling red bikini that perfectly matched the bright parade float she stood on.

But it wasn't just her stunning appearance that made headlines. Rafaella bravely opened up to Leo Dias, revealing that she almost missed the event due to a recent liposuction procedure. Despite warning the president of the Salgueiro school that she wouldn't be able to make it to the rehearsal, Rafaella was determined to attend the parade (via The Sun):

"I warned him that I wouldn't be able to make it to the rehearsal, but as I love Salgueiro, he received me so well, I said that I would make an effort. It wasn't even to make all that effort, but I'm here."

She dazzled indeed. The samba queen rocked a large red and gold crown with bright feathers sprouting from the back, completing her look with confidence and grace. As the penultimate school to perform during the day of parades, Salgueiro left the crowds cheering and gasping for more.

With Rafaella's birthday just around the corner on March 11, fans are curious whether her big brother Neymar will make an appearance. However, the Brazilian superstar may not be able to attend this year as he suffered a nasty ankle injury in Paris Saint-Germain's recent 4-3 win over Lille.

This also puts his availability for the crucial Champions League second-leg clash against Bayern Munich in doubt, leaving Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to lead the way.

Could Neymar leave PSG this summer?

The world's most expensive player, Neymar, has enjoyed a successful spell in the French capital since his record-breaking €222m move from Barcelona in 2017. With four Ligue 1 titles and eight domestic cups under his belt, the Brazilian has been a key figure in PSG's recent dominance in France.

However, rumors have been circulating that a parting of the way between Neymar and PSG could be on the cards. With Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly showing a keen interest in the forward, many have speculated that the Blues could be the front runners to secure his services. Reports in Le Parisien have suggested that Boehly recently met with PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a potential transfer.

Some sources have suggested that PSG may be looking to cash in on Neymar this summer, with the player's age being a significant factor. At 31 years old, this could be the Parisians' last opportunity to receive big money for the Brazilian superstar.

