Neymar sends 3-word message to new Al-Hilal teammates after incredible 4-3 win over Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad

Neymar reacted on social media as his new team Al-Hilal managed to secure a 4-3 win against Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The clash between the two sides on Saturday, September 2, was a riveting affair.

The Jeddah-based side took an early lead in the 16th minute through Romarinho. Aleksander Mitrovic equalized shortly afterwards (20') with a spectacular side-footed finish. Benzema then scored a stunning back-heel goal to make it 2-1 (38') before Abderrazk Hamdallah made it 3-1 in the eighth minute of the first half's injury time.

Mitrovic, however, completed his hat-trick in the second half to restore parity, scoring in the 60th and 65th minute. Salem Aldawsari scored in the 71st minute to make it 4-3 and hand Jorge Jesus' side the win.

Neymar wasn't even on the bench for the clash as the Brazilian star is still recovering from his injury. He reacted to his team's win on social media, writing:

"Nice work team."

The player's Instagram story

Neymar Jr and Karim Benzema's move to the Saudi Pro League shows Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't far off in his predictions

Superstar footballers like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and more have moved to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window.

This shows that the level of the league is elevating. Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022, predicted that the league would boom and become one of the top five leagues in the world.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said last season (via ESPN India):

"We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better. Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world, but they need time, players, and infrastructure."

Ronaldo added:

"But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion."

The addition of star players is set to attract even more eyeballs to the SPL. The fixtures are now more appealing for fans and the matches, as a result, have become more competitive.