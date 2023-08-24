Neymar spotted celebrating son Davi's birthday with partner Bruna in Saudi Arabia

Neymar's joy shone through as he commemorated his son Davi Lucca's 13th birthday in an extravagant style with partner Bruna Biancardi in Saudi Arabia.

Davi recently reached the milestone of becoming a teenager, and his father went all out to ensure the day was special. The moment was captured and broadcast on social media, where the superstar posted a heartfelt snapshot.

In an Instagram story, Al Hilal's new signing presented an image of a delectable meal, adorned with the message "Happy birthday Davi," meticulously penned in chocolate on the plate. The heart emojis were sprinkled below the picture, as can be seen below:

Neymar celebrates his son's birthday

The Instagram post didn't stop at the plate. The proud father's style was further showcased in a subsequent reel where he was spotted exiting the restaurant. His choice of an all-black ensemble:

Neymar's move to Al Hilal and injury creates anticipation as he gets called up for Brazil

It's a phase of fresh beginnings for the superstar and his family as they embark on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia. The recent switch of the Brazilian star to Al Hilal from PSG, coupled with the recovery from an ankle injury, has set the stage for some uncertainty.

Neymar's much-publicized transfer to Al Hilal was finalized a week earlier, attracting headlines across the globe. The transition to a new country has likely brought about some required adaptation for his family. But beyond the family's relocation, there's also the on-field adjustment that the superstar must make.

Switching clubs often comes with the expectation of immediate performance, but for the former PSG man, the transition could be more complex. Recovering from an ankle injury sustained in February 2023, he remains on the sidelines.

Al Hilal supporters are filled with both hope and impatience as they eagerly look forward to mid-September when they might finally witness their star acquisition in action. Adding to this complex scenario, Brazil's decision to call Neymar up for the national team during the upcoming international break has raised eyebrows.

There have been concerns within Al Hilal's management, with manager Jorge Jesus expressing his perplexity at the decision, stating (via EssentiallySports):

"I don't know how the Brazilian national team (could have) called him. He is not ready."

However, the Samba forward will be looking to begin the next stage of his career in the Middle East. This follows an impressive career where he racked up 134 goals in 220 games for Santos, 105 goals in 186 games for Barcelona, and 118 goals in 173 games for PSG.