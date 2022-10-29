NFL star Russell Wilson receives custom jersey as he explains why there’s ‘special place’ in his heart for Liverpool 

NFL star Russell Wilson recently received a custom-made Liverpool jersey and explained why he has a 'special place' in his heart for the Reds.

Russell Wilson is a quarterback for NFL side Denver Broncos. He shares a special connection with the Anfield-based side. He revealed that he got married in Merseyside.

"What's up team Liverpool? Russel Wilson here. I appreciate the jersey, love you guys. Me and Ciara [Wilson's wife] got married in Liverpool. So, Liverpool's got a special place in my heart. I got the new cleats, Liverpool cleats. May have to wear them pre-game or maybe even the game for Sunday and I appreciate the jersey."

The Reds are one of the most popular clubs in the world and have a wide-ranging fan base. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a star player like Wilson is a fan of the club.

The Reds currently sit in the ninth spot in the league table with 16 points on the board from 11 games. Jurgen Klopp's side are set to take on Leeds United at Anfield on October 30.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team needs to take confidence from win against Ajax

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds earned a satisfactory 3-0 away win against Ajax in their latest UEFA Champions League game on October 20.

Ahead of the clash against Leeds United, Klopp was quizzed on whether his team have taken confidence from the result. He said that his team need to use the win as momentum.

"We have to - it's a better feeling. If we lost at Ajax, we have to play Leeds and then we have a final against Napoli - I would feel different, I can tell you. But in the moment, it's not too important. Yes, we have to see who we can use again.

"The situation is a tough five games until the World Cup break. For us, all [are] super-important - they are. That's all I'm talking about and then there's a long break and we'll see how we get back and how others come back and these kinds of things." (via liverpool.com)

Klopp added:

"But we have to create a basis for the time after and we have to do that with three games in the league which are all difficult. I can't find an easy one. Afterwards we are then the first, after the World Cup break, we are the first to face Unai Emery with Aston Villa, we have no idea what they will do until then, so great. That's our situation."

Klopp's side lost their last Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on October 22. Leeds United, meanwhile, will enter the game on the back of a 3-2 home loss against Fulham.

