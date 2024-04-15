NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes’ message to Lionel Messi during warm embrace before Inter Miami’s MLS clash comes to light

Kansas City Chiefs' superstar Patrick Mahomes' warm embrace with Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami's clash has come to light.

Mahomes is arguably the face of the MLB at the moment, while Messi is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the MLS. The pair met ahead of the Herons' 3-2 away win against Sporting Kansas City on April 13.

The game took place in the Arrowhead Stadium, which has a capacity of 76,000 people. Sporting KC moved to the special arena to accommodate more fans, who wanted to watch Messi live in action.

Patrick Mahomes met with the Argentina captain ahead of the game, and the Super Bowl winner said (via talkSPORT):

"Good luck man. Have fun out there."

Lionel Messi dazzled Mahomes and other fans with a spectacular display. He set up Diego Gomez for Inter Miami equalizer (18') after Erik Thommy had given the home side the lead (6'). It was a spectacular pass from the 36-year-old.

Messi then scored a stunner from outside the box to hand his team the lead in the 51st minute. While Thommy restored parity in the 58th minute, Luis Suarez sealed the win with his 71st-minute goal.

Inter Miami are currently atop the MLS Eastern Conference with 15 points from nine matches. Messi, meanwhile, has now scored seven goals and has provided four assists in eight appearances this season. He has scored five and has set up two goals in five MLS appearances.

Patrick Mahomes and other superstars that have met up with Lionel Messi since Inter Miami move

Patrick Mahomes is not the first big name to link up with Lionel Messi after the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's move to Inter Miami. Celebrities across different fields have already attended games to watch Messi in action.

Tom Holland, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and more have been to the stadiums to watch the Argentina captain's magical skills on display. When fit, Messi has rarely disappointed.

The 36-year-old has already made 22 appearances for Inter Miami after his move in the 2023 summer, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

