In a tightly contested match, Arsenal emerged victorious against Brentford in the third round of the English Football League (EFL) Cup with a 1-0 win.

The Gunners got off to a solid start, securing a first-half lead courtesy of a goal from Reiss Nelson. The pivotal moment arrived when Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen's poorly executed back pass fell perfectly for Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal striker, finding himself one-on-one with Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken, unselfishly squared the ball to Nelson, who calmly slotted it into the net. Notwithstanding the early lead, the Gunners had additional opportunities to extend their advantage.

Emile Smith Rowe displayed dazzling footwork to skip past Brentford's Pinnock, only to see his subsequent shot foiled by a last-ditch save from Flekken. Kai Havertz, too, found himself in a promising position but was thwarted by a determined Brentford defense.

On the other end, Brentford had their share of chances as well. Christian Norgaard showcased his playmaking skills with a sublime through ball to Yoane Wissa, but the forward squandered the chance by firing wide.

The second half saw Brentford turn up the heat, putting Arsenal's defense under relentless pressure. Wissa came agonizingly close to leveling the score when his fierce shot clanged off the post. Frank Onyeka also tested the reflexes of Arsenal's goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, who responded with a diving save.

More opportunities went by as Vitaly Janelt launched an ambitious effort that sailed over the bar, while Kiwior came to Arsenal's rescue with a critical block. Late on, an errant clearance from the Gunners saw the ball land at the feet of an unmarked Keane Lewis-Potter, whose forceful shot was thwarted by Ramsdale.

Eventually, the match ended 1-0 as the Gunners triumphed, maintaining their unbeaten streak across all competitions this season. They will be looking to take the momentum into their upcoming Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

Here is how Twitter (now X) reacted to the win that saw the Gunners progress to the next round of the EFL Cup:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arsenal target suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney in potential blockbuster January transfer

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Brentford's star striker, Ivan Toney, who is currently serving a six-month suspension for gambling breaches.

Toney is expected to return to the pitch at the beginning of 2024, and rumors of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium have been gathering pace.

The England international had a scintillating Premier League season last year, netting 20 goals, of which six came from the penalty spot.

The timing of this prospective transfer comes amidst growing concerns over the future of Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates Stadium.

Notably, his underwhelming showing in the recent North London Derby has raised questions about his long-term suitability for the Gunners frontline.

A report from The Times suggests that Brentford would be willing to part ways with their prized asset for a colossal fee in the neighborhood of £80 million.