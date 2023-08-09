Nice manager breaks silence on future of Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo

OGC Nice manager Francesco Farioli has opened up about reported Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo's potential departure this summer.

As per RMC Sport, the Red Devils are interested in signing Todibo subject to Harry Maguire's future at the club. As per The Athletic, Maguire is now close to joining West Ham United. Hence, Manchester United could make a move for Todibo.

Farioli, however, wants to keep the centre-back at the club along with Khephren Thuram, who has also garnered interest from other clubs. The Italian manager said about the duo (via GET Football):

"He is one of the most talented players in the team, just like Khéphren Thuram. We hear and read a lot of rumours about players leaving. We want to have both of them until the end of the season, that’s what the management wants as well."

He added:

"As long as they’re here, as long as possible I hope, they have to concentrate on the club, even for their own individual journey. Everything will depend on what they can do for OGC Nice. We’re working as usual and we’ll see on 31st August."

Todibo, 23, joined Nice from Barcelona in 2021 and has since made 103 appearances for the club. The French club begin their 2023-24 campaign on Friday (August 11) at home against LOSC Lille.

Manchester United agree on fee for Harry Maguire's potential departure

As per The Athletic, Manchester United have accepted a £30 million bid by West Ham United for defender Harry Maguire. The personal terms are yet to be agreed upon but a move seems imminent.

Maguire has had a tough couple of seasons with the Red Devils, being heavily criticized for his error-prone and lackadaisical defending. He started just 16 games across competitions under Erik ten Hag last season.

The Englishman was earlier determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. However, he needs regular playing time to maintain his position in England's first team. Hence, he could now move to West Ham this summer.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million, the world record fee for a defender. He has made 175 appearances for the club and even contributed seven goals and five assists.

However, he fell down the pecking order at United behind the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.