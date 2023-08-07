"Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to hell" - Donald Trump calls out Megan Rapinoe and USWNT for 'woke' antics after Women's World Cup exit

Former United States president Donald Trump has slammed USWNT star Megan Rapinoe after the team bowed out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday (August 6).

The United States women's national soccer team faced Sweden in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne. They appeared to be the favorites to win the game as they boasted 58% possession, completed 583 passes and registered 22 shots (11 on target).

However, the USWNT failed to find a way past Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, thus taking the game to penalties. The Scandinavian nation went on to claim a 5-4 win after Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara failed to convert their spot-kicks.

Rapinoe was particularly on the receiving end of severe criticism after the Stars and Stripes got knocked out of the World Cup. Former US president Donald Trump was among those who took the opportunity to hit out at the outspoken player, writing on social media:

"The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan (Rapinoe), the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA."

Trump has made no secret of his disdain towards the USWNT and Rapinoe in particular. The two notably exchanged words ahead of the team's quarterfinals against France in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The politician, who served as US president between 2017 and 2021, argued that Rapinoe, an advocate for equal pay for women, should let her actions do the talking. The player responded by scoring both goals in her team's 2-1 win against France and setting them on their way to glory.

What did Megan Rapinoe say after USWNT's World Cup exit?

The USWNT's Round of 16 defeat against Sweden brought an end to their hopes of winning the FIFA Women's World Cup for the third time in a row. This is also their worst finish in the competition in their history, having previously not finished outside the top three.

Meanwhile, Megan Rapinoe, 38, has called it quits on her international career. She bows out with two Women's World Cup titles and one Olympic gold medal to her name. Speaking after the game, she told Fox Sports (h/t The Guardian):

"I still feel really grateful and joyful and I know it’s the end and that’s sad. But to know that this is the only time I’ve been in (a penalty shootout) this early (at a World Cup) says a lot about the success I’ve been able to have, just how much I’ve loved being able to play for this team and this country. Yeah, this has been an honor."

It's worth noting that Megan Rapinoe still plies her trade for OL Reign (formerly Seattle Reign FC) at club level. However, she has announced that she will hang up her boots at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season in November.