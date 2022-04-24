"Nice stat-padding session" "Announce Everton relegation" - Liverpool fans rejoice as Jurgen Klopp names perfect starting XI for Merseyside derby

Liverpool fans have jovially reacted to the starting XI announced for the Reds' Merseyside derby clash with Everton. Jurgen Klopp has set out a strong team to take on Frank Lampard's Toffees in what is an important game for both teams.

The deadly front three of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane start together in Klopp's frontline. The back four he has predominantly entrusted in this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson once again, is chosen once again.

In midfield Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will be pulling the strings. And in goal is the ever-reliable Alisson Becker.

Liverpool fans are sensing somewhat of a thrashing of their fierce cross-city rivals following the announcement of the team. This is how they have reacted to the Reds' starting XI on Twitter:

🇸🇴 @TacticoReds @LFC Our attack will a have a nice stat padding session @LFC Our attack will a have a nice stat padding session

Liverpool looking to keep the pace with Manchester City in the Merseyside derby against Everton

The Reds thrashed Manchester United 4-0 last time out

Liverpool have been on a remarkable resurgence in the Premier League this season, having previously trailed Manchester City by twelve points. City's 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday means the Reds are now four points off of their title rivals.

Should they win, just a point will separate the two heavyweights with five games remaining. It promises to be a fascinating end to the Premier League season, with two of the league's greatest teams colliding for the title in a closely fought tussle.

Jurgen Klopp's men can ill afford to give up any points with so little time left of the campaign. Their fierce rivals Everton will have all their concentration on ensuring they remain in the Premier League for another season.

But with a win over the Reds, they will not only gain three vital points on their quest to stave off relegation but put a real dent on Liverpool's title aspirations. The last time Everton defeated Klopp's men in the league was in February last year when Carlo Ancelotti's men recorded a famous 2-0 victory.

Title implications are at stake with Klopp's men looking to continue their fight with Manchester City whilst pushing Everton deep into relegation trouble.

