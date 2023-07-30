"Nice try to make it look bad!" - Bruno Fernandes hits out after viral video showed him 'ignoring' Manchester United teammate's advice

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at detractors after being accused of ignoring his new Manchester United teammate Andre Onana's advice midgame.

Manchester United squared off against Real Madrid last Wednesday in a pre-season friendly in the United States of America. Two spectacular goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu sealed the tie for Los Blancos.

The high-profile friendly was the first time that Andre Onana turned out for Manchester United since joining the club on a €52.5 million deal from Inter Milan. Onana did a decent job in goal for the Red Devils with his distribution and composure on the ball earning him widespread praise.

Following the match, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was called out on social media for apparently ignoring Onana's advice during a corner kick. As players were crowding inside the box for a corner kick in the 35th minute of the game, Onana was seen going towards Fernandes and telling him something.

As Fernandes walked into the box with his back against the screen, it almost looked as though he was not paying attention to his goalkeeper.

However, the Manchester United captain has now hit back at the criticism by commenting under the same post and shutting down the trolls. The Portuguese midfielder lamented the attempt to make it out to look bad. He wrote:

“Nice how you could see me ignoring him when I was going to the place we was telling me to be positioned in the corner. Nice try to make it look bad.”

Bruno Fernandes set to embark on his first season as Manchester United's captain

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire off the captain's armband and handed it to Fernandes this summer. Fernandes has worn the armband before but he has now officially been made captain of the Red Devils.

After being named the captain of the club, Fernandes said:

“The first time [I wore the captain's armband] was in the Champions League against PSG. I was getting a little bit surprised by Ole but obviously, I said to him at the time it's just such an honour for me.

“I still have the armband and the shirt from that game because I wanted to keep it for me because this is something that is not for everyone.

“And it's something that has to make you proud, has to make you understand that you are in a place where everyone would like to be: playing for Man United. Having the chance to have the armband and having that responsibility is such a big honour.”

Manchester United will play Borussia Dortmund in their next pre-season friendly at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise on July 30. They also have games against FC Lens and Athletic Bilbao before their Premier League campaign kicks off on August 15 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.