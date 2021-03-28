Nicky Butt had an explosive clash with new director before leaving Manchester United - Reports 

Nicky Butt recently brought his nine-year managerial association with Manchester United to an end. Reports have emerged that he had a fractious relationship with new football director John Murtough.

According to a report by Football Insider, Butt and Murtough nearly 'came to blows' in a training incident around six months ago.

Insiders and sources described the clash as 'explosive' and that 'four-letter insults' had been traded. The relationship between the two men was described as 'fractious,' with one source saying:

“John was lucky it did not come to blows as Butty would have killed him, he was ready to really go for him.”

Nicky Butt came through the Manchester United academy and was one of the famed 'Class of '92' that went on to become mainstays in the first team.

Butt represented the Red Devils from 1992 to 2004, making 387 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and winning several trophies.

He went into football management upon his retirement and spent nine years in the club's youth ranks before his departure last Wednesday.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website about his departure, Butt described it as a dream to play and manage the club and stated that it was time for him to explore new challenges.

Manchester United appoint first-ever director of football

Solskjaer will work closely with the new director of football

Manchester United recently appointed John Murtough to become their first director of football and it is expected that he will help revamp the club's fortunes.

Speaking on his appointment, the 48-year-old said:

“This is such an exciting time for everyone at Manchester United with the first team, academy and women’s team all performing strongly, and plenty of development still to come.

“It’s a privilege to be part of that process, and an honour to lead Manchester United’s football department, working alongside Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], Casey [Stoney] and so many other truly outstanding staff all dedicated to delivering success to this club.”

Murtough spent time in charge of Everton's academy and was made United's head of football research upon the recommendation of David Moyes.

He will be charged with overseeing football activities, with transfer signings and departures ranking high on his list of priorities.

Manchester United saw their hopes of a trophy this season further diminished when Leicester City eliminated them from the FA Cup, leaving the Europa League as their only hope for success this term.