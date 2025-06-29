“Nico, leave. We will defend our shield at all times” - Athletic Club fans vandalize Nico Williams mural amid Barcelona transfer links

Athletic Bilbao fans have once again vandalized a Nico Williams mural amid Barcelona talks. The fans are furious with the possible move and have called for him to leave the club.

In the latest move, Bilbao fans have once again sprayed Williams' face with black paint to send him a clear message.

They wrote in Spanish:

"Nico, leave. We will defend our shield at all times."

In another incident earlier this month, they said that the winger had lost their respect and wrote:

"Whether you leave or stay, you have lost respect"

Bilabo were quick to release a statement and call for the fans to uphold the club's values and dignity.

They reminded the fans that Williams was still their player and had a contract until 2027. The club stated, via Barca Blaugranes:

"The dignity of a club is the dignity of its people, measured by their ability to behave consistently with their own values, without giving in to provocation or demeaning themselves, and always holding their heads high. Respect is one of Athletic Club's fundamental pillars."

"Summer has just begun, and posts about Nico Williams, a player with a contract with Athletic Club until 2027, abound in the media and social media. Along with them, countless comments and reactions of all kinds. Nico is one of us. A player raised in Lezama, beloved in the locker room, and supported by his fans."

Nico Williams has a €58 million release clause and has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal. The two clubs are willing to activate it, but the Catalan side are currently leading the chase.

Athletic Bilbao complain to LaLiga after Barcelona's move for Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao confirmed last week that they have complained to LaLiga about Barcelona's move for Nico Williams. They are furious with the Catalan side's open statements on the player and his willingness to move, and stated:

"The meeting was held in Madrid in response to a request from Athletic Club made within the framework of compliance with financial fair play. Among the topics discussed was FC Barcelona's ability to sign players after Barca sporting director Deco publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team."

"Deco's statements add to the public statements made by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta himself, admitting that the Blaugrana club 'is working to be within the 1:1 rule' and that, therefore, it is not currently within the parameters of said rule for registering players."

The Catalan side are looking to wait until the start of July to activate the clause. They need to get within the league's financial rules before paying the fee.

