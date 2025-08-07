  • home icon
Nicolas Pepe shares 2-word message to describe Emirates return after being booed by Arsenal fans in pre-season clash

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:00 GMT
Nicolas Pepe in action for Villarreal
Nicolas Pepe in action for Villarreal

Nicolas Pepe left a two-word response on his Instagram account to Arsenal fans who booed him on his Emirates return. The Ivory Coast international was part of the Villarreal side that beat Premier League side 3-2 in a friendly in north London on Wednesday, August 06.

Some fans clearly remembered the forgetful spell Pepe endured with the Gunners between 2019 and 2023. Despite receiving a rather harsh welcome back, the winger responded with class on his Instagram and wrote in his latest post:

"Back home."
For fans who weren't too pleased seeing the 30-year-old, the afternoon would get even worse, with the player scoring the game's opener in the 16th minute. He's currently contracted with the La Liga outfit till the summer of 2028.

Pepe came to Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Lille for a whopping €80 million. He failed to live up to the price tag, making 112 appearances across competitions, bagging 27 goals and 21 assists.

Following his time in north London, Pepe moved to Trabzaonspor on a free transfer, but only remained with the Turkish team for a year. He then completed another free transfer to Villarreal, where he now plies his trade.

So far, the attacker has made 28 appearances across competitions for Marcelino García Toral's side, bagging three goals and six assists.

Christian Norgaard reacts to scoring first Arsenal goal at Emirates

Christian Norgaard
Christian Norgaard

Arsenal's new signing Christian Norgaard marked his first appearances at the Emirates by finding the net against Villarreal. The defensive midfielder fired home a header at the back stick from a corner situation.

Following the game's conclusion, the Denmark international described what it felt like to play at the Emirates and find the net. He said in an interview (via the club's official website):

“It was fantastic of course, walking onto the pitch, knowing you're an Arsenal player. I've tried a few times being in the opposing team."
“It was a big moment as well (to score), but I couldn't really enjoy it as much as I would have because of the scoreline at the time. And also, not being able to win of course this game at home. But there's still some things we need to improve before the season starts.”

Norgaard joined the Gunners from Brentford this summer for a reported fee of €11.60 million. He's signed a deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium till the summer of 2027.

Rahul Naresh

Rahul Naresh

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

