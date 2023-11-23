Nike comment after Mason Greenwood showed off trainers from the sportswear company

Mason Greenwood recently exhibited an impressive array of Nike footwear on social media. The public display of the collection, which has a speculated value of over £20,000 (via GOAL), led the brand to make an official statement.

Greenwood has an evident preference for Nike products. He has also actively participated in Getafe's current season wearing the brand's boots. However, the sportswear conglomerate has publicly distanced itself from the once-celebrated England star.

A spokesperson from Nike communicated to The Sun (via GOAL):

“Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

This statement has clarified the current nonexistence of any commercial ties between Nike and Greenwood. This dissociation by Nike can be traced back to February of 2022 when Manchester United suspended the forward following his arrest by the Greater Manchester Police.

The forward faced serious charges, including attempted rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behavior. Although the legal proceedings against him were eventually discontinued in February, Manchester United conducted an extensive internal investigation, which led to his loan to Getafe.

As Getafe prepare to continue their La Liga campaign after the November international break, it is noteworthy that Greenwood has contributed to four goals in nine league appearances.

Despite his contributions on the field, his off-field controversies have evidently impacted his commercial relationships, as evidenced by Nike's stance.

Getafe prepare strategy to acquire Mason Greenwood from Manchester United on permanent transfer

Getafe are reportedly devising a strategy to secure Mason Greenwood from Manchester United on a permanent basis.

Information sourced from The Sun (via GOAL) suggests that the Spanish side's management are preparing to present an offer to Old Trafford. They are hoping it will be persuasive enough to facilitate the full transfer of the winger to their squad.

The intent behind Getafe's approach is United's apparent need to reduce their substantial wage expenditures. By capitalizing on this, the La Liga outfit aim to negotiate a deal that would be financially advantageous for both parties.

Nevertheless, it is reported that Manchester United harbors a preference for extending Greenwood's loan for an additional season rather than opting for a permanent transfer.

After charges against him were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, Greenwood transitioned to Getafe in a deadline-day loan move. This has been aimed at revitalizing his career outside of England, where the winger has been in the limelight due to the court case.