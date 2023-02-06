Nike confirm Mason Greenwood is no longer a sponsored athlete despite Manchester United star's Instagram change

Nike have issued a statement confirming that Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is no longer a sponsored athlete. This is despite the 21-year-old recently changing his Instagram bio.

The Englishman was acquitted of all charges relating to rape and assault last week. Key witnesses did not come forward, and new evidence emerged. Greenwood was arrested in January last year and has not played for the Red Devils since then.

He made a telling change to his Instagram bio, which includes Manchester United and Nike being tagged as his sponsor. However, the kit manufacturer canceled their sponsorship with Mason Greenwood after his arrest. They have confirmed to the Mirror he is no longer a sponsored athlete, saying:

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”

His club released a statement after the English striker's acquittal, saying:

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Greenwood's last game came on January 22 last year in a 1-0 win over West Ham United. He has played 129 times for the club, scoring 35 goals and contributing 12 assists.

Alongside Nike withdrawing their sponsorship of the English striker, he was removed from FIFA 22 and did not feature in the most recent edition. He was also not included in Football Manager 2022.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood releases statement after being cleared of all charges

Mason Greenwood released a statement following his acquittal on all charges relating to the alleged rape and assault of a woman. He said (via the Sun):

"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

Uncertainty has grown over Greenwood's future at Manchester United. The club will conduct its own investigation into the matter and decide whether he can continue his career at Old Trafford.

There are polarizing opinions over the forward returning to the Red Devils team among supporters. Some believe he is innocent until proven guilty. However, audio and video footage of his alleged assaults on the woman were released into the media and are a damning indication of what may have occurred.

